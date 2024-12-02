Yuno has partnered with BVNK to integrate stablecoin payment capabilities into its global payments platform.

Following this announcement, Yuno has partnered with BVNK to integrate stablecoin payment infrastructure into its platform, enabling merchants to process digital currency transactions alongside traditional payment methods.

The partnership will provide Yuno customers with access to BVNK's digital asset infrastructure through the US-based company's unified payments platform. Merchants can now accept and settle stablecoin transactions without requiring separate systems or technical integration outside their existing payment stack.

Growing adoption of stablecoin infrastructure

Annual stablecoin transaction volumes have exceeded USD 27 trillion, according to McKinsey, reflecting the technology's transition from experimental use cases to commercial payment infrastructure. The integration addresses a structural challenge in the payments ecosystem: most legacy platforms were not designed to support digital currencies, requiring merchants to operate parallel systems for crypto and fiat transactions.

With this in mind, the solution allows businesses to manage cross-border settlements and alternative payment methods through a single interface. Merchants operating across multiple markets can activate stablecoin capabilities without developing in-house expertise in digital asset rails or blockchain technology.

BVNK, a stablecoin payment infrastructure provider, will supply the underlying digital asset processing layer, while Yuno will handle integration into its broader payments orchestration platform. The arrangement enables merchants to settle transactions faster and operate across both fiat and digital currencies within their existing workflow.

At the moment, the partnership is live globally and is expected to see initial uptake from merchants with cross-border payment requirements. Businesses can work with Yuno and BVNK teams to enable stablecoin functionality within their payment infrastructure.

The integration reflects broader market movement towards embedding digital currency capabilities into mainstream payment platforms rather than treating them as standalone services. Through the process of combining stablecoin rails with traditional payment methods, the partnership aims to reduce operational complexity for merchants navigating both fiat and digital currency ecosystems.