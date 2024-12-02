Fireblocks has expanded its collaboration with Thales to integrate Luna Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) with its digital asset platform for financial institutions.

The Singapore-based enterprise platform will enable institutions to extend certified hardware infrastructure into digital asset operations. The architecture supports custody, trading, tokenisation, and on-chain settlement while integrating with existing security, governance, and audit processes.

The solution allows organisations to manage cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, security tokens, and tokenised real-world assets across blockchain networks. Support for multiple elliptic curves enables cross-chain coverage and liquidity access.

Customer-controlled infrastructure meets regulatory requirements

Fireblocks provides banks with complete policy control and transaction authority, addressing regulatory expectations for accountability and governance. Security controls map directly to compliance requirements through customer-owned Luna HSMs, multi-party computation, and cross-domain integrations.

Fireblocks KeyLink ensures private keys or key shares are generated, stored, and operated entirely within customer-owned Luna HSMs. All cryptographic operations occur inside institution-controlled infrastructure. Fireblocks cannot unilaterally sign transactions or move assets, instead providing policy enforcement, orchestration, and governance across hot, warm, and cold operating models.

Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales, noted that financial institution adoption of digital assets depends on proven trust foundations. Thales provides this through Luna HSMs, which protect and control cryptographic keys underpinning ownership and transaction authority. Combined with Fireblocks, institutions can reduce key-exposure risk, strengthen governance, and transfer digital value across high-value ecosystems at scale.

Adam Levine, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Fireblocks, emphasised that banks accelerating production deployments and proofs-of-concept require digital asset infrastructure aligned with governance, audit, and risk principles underpinning traditional financial systems. The expanded partnership enables deployment of digital asset services using customer-owned, certified hardware institutions already trust, without compromising control, compliance, or operational integrity.

Institutional adoption and operational scale

Fireblocks reports that over 95 banks currently use the platform in live environments. The infrastructure handles institutional transaction volumes at scale, delivering operational resilience and continuous availability required by regulators for mission-critical financial systems.

Thales manufactures Luna HSMs, which are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified devices used by financial institutions for cryptographic key management. The modules operate within bank data centres, providing tamper-resistant hardware for sensitive operations.