Para has launched REST API, enabling fintechs and consumer apps to integrate blockchain wallets without altering user interfaces or requiring crypto knowledge.

Following this announcement, the US-based wallet and payments infrastructure provider Para has publicly launched its REST API, designed to allow fintechs and consumer applications to provision blockchain wallets for users without modifying existing interfaces or onboarding processes. The software supports embedded wallet infrastructure and stablecoin payments while operating as background technology as well.

The API addresses a technical gap for platforms seeking to access blockchain’s programmability, cost efficiency, and global reach without exposing users to cryptocurrency complexity. It enables companies to automatically create wallets for customers at signup or through API calls, and to execute transactions programmatically using their own authentication and policy frameworks.

Application in stablecoin payments and cross-border settlements

According to the official press release, Para's REST API is positioned for use cases including stablecoin payments, cross-border transactions, and treasury operations executed server-side. The infrastructure allows businesses to integrate USDC and other stablecoin payment options whilst maintaining control over customer relationships and distribution channels.

Stablecoin transaction volumes have reached the trillions annually, with major card networks including Visa and Mastercard expanding stablecoin settlement capabilities. Fintechs and cross-border payment providers have adopted stablecoins to reduce costs and increase transaction speed. With this in mind, accounting to officials of Para, the company's approach treats blockchain infrastructure as a backend utility rather than a consumer-facing feature, aiming to provide a secure wallet infrastructure for its users. Moreover, the infrastructure enables automatic wallet provisioning for charities and donors, reducing foreign currency exposure and accelerating funding delivery to grassroots organisations.

The REST API is currently available for integration by developers and fintechs seeking to add stablecoin payment capabilities and embedded wallets whilst keeping wallet operations server-side as well.