Onafriq has partnered with Conduit to integrate stablecoin infrastructure into its cross-border payment operations across Africa.

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable Onafriq to use Conduit's platform to onboard payments in USDC, manage global treasury operations through stablecoins, and process same-day settlements into multiple markets.

Expanding stablecoin infrastructure in Africa

According to the official press release, the partnership will extend Conduit's presence in Africa by connecting its stablecoin network with Onafriq's existing payment rails. This integration is intended to provide merchants with access to local payment methods while supporting adoption of digital and stablecoin-based payment systems across the region.

In addition, Onafriq will use the infrastructure to process payments with reduced settlement times compared to correspondent banking arrangements. The company has stated it is experiencing demand for stablecoin payment flows and views the technology as a mechanism to support its strategy for real-time, interoperable transactions across African currencies. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

The collaboration addresses operational challenges related to cross-border treasury management in markets where traditional banking infrastructure has historically limited speed and accessibility of payment services. Stablecoins, which are digital assets pegged to fiat currencies, offer programmable payment capabilities and near-instant settlement compared to conventional correspondent banking networks.

Moreover, the partnership follows a pattern of increased stablecoin adoption in African markets, where digital payment infrastructure has developed rapidly over the past decade. Onafriq's network covers countries where mobile money has become a primary financial service channel, and the integration of stablecoin rails is positioned to complement these existing systems with faster cross-border settlement functionality.