Anchorage Digital has secured a USD 100 million strategic equity investment from Tether at a USD 4.2 billion valuation.

Following this announcement, the US-based federally chartered digital asset bank announced the investment alongside its first employee tender offer, enabling long-tenured team members to sell equity at the same valuation. The transaction follows operational collaboration between the two firms, including Tether's selection of Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. as the issuer for USAT, its US-focused stablecoin.

Investment follows stablecoin partnership

According to the official press release, the strategic investment reflects Tether's assessment of Anchorage Digital's regulated infrastructure following direct operational experience. Tether selected Anchorage Digital to issue USAT, a dollar-backed stablecoin made available to institutions and the public sector through the bank's regulated framework.

Anchorage Digital, founded in 2017, became the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the US and has operated under this regulatory structure for five years. The company provides institutions with trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, and stablecoin issuance services.

The investment positions Tether as a strategic stakeholder in Anchorage Digital's institutional infrastructure. Officials of the company stated the investment reflects shared priorities around secure and transparent financial systems, as well as support for Anchorage Digital's role in institutional digital asset infrastructure and US stablecoin issuance.

Employee tender offer prioritised over primary capital raise

In connection with the investment, Anchorage Digital launched its first employee tender offer, as the company opted to prioritise employee liquidity rather than raise additional primary capital, citing its existing capital position.

The tender offer enables employees to sell portions of their equity at the USD 4.2 billion valuation while preserving the company's capital structure, governance, and strategic independence, an initiative that aims to reward early contributors while maintaining long-term investment priorities.

Moreover, the transaction represents an important step for Anchorage Digital as it expands its position in regulated digital asset infrastructure. The combination of external investment and internal liquidity reflects the company's financial approach to balancing stakeholder interests while operating within a federally regulated framework as well.