Wirex and Crossmint have connected their infrastructure to allow fintechs to offer stablecoin-funded debit cards through a single integrated stack.

The partnership aims to reduce the time and complexity required for fintechs to launch stablecoin-backed card products, consolidating what previously required separate arrangements with a wallet provider, a card issuer, and a compliance framework into a single deployable stack.

The announcement builds on an existing commercial relationship: Wirex had previously selected Crossmint's smart wallet infrastructure to support its own next-generation wallet architecture. The new integration extends that connection to third-party fintechs building on the Crossmint platform.

The integration addresses a segment that has seen considerable growth. Crypto card volume has expanded at 106% annually since 2023, reaching an annualised market of USD 18 billion by late 2025, a scale that, according to the companies, approaches that of all peer-to-peer stablecoin transfers combined.

Despite this growth, launching a stablecoin-funded card product has remained technically demanding. Fintechs have typically needed to manage separate procurement processes for wallet infrastructure, card issuance, and regulatory compliance, a process that can require months of engineering work.

How the integration works

According to the official press release, under the integrated model, Crossmint will manage the wallet and stablecoin orchestration layer. This includes creating and managing smart wallets, abstracting blockchain complexity, orchestrating cross-chain stablecoin flows, and processing on-chain transactions. Wirex will provide the regulated financial services layer, covering card issuance, banking accounts, and payment rails.

The practical outcome for a fintech building on Crossmint is the ability to offer users a Wirex debit card funded directly from their stablecoin wallet. Virtual and physical cards are accepted at over 80 million merchants globally, with support for Apple Pay and Google Pay. Card issuance is available as of the announcement date.

A company official at Wirex noted that the integration allows fintechs to offer users a debit card funded from a Crossmint wallet, with access to a broader BaaS stack as their product scales. A Crossmint representative described the integration as resolving what has historically been a connectivity problem between holding stablecoins and spending them.

Roadmap and positioning

The companies have indicated that card issuance represents the starting point of the combined offering rather than its full scope. The integrated stack is described as designed to support a broader neobank-style product set over time. The infrastructure is also positioned to support agentic finance use cases, where AI-driven systems would require the ability to hold, transfer, and spend stablecoin balances autonomously.