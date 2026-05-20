Wego and Triple-A have partnered to enable stablecoin payments for flight and travel bookings on the MENA platform.

Through the integration, travellers can complete bookings using supported stablecoins, while Wego continues to receive settlement in traditional local currencies.

The arrangement places payment flow, compliance, and currency conversion under Triple-A's management, leaving Wego's existing settlement structure unchanged. This model allows the travel platform to extend its accepted payment methods without restructuring its back-end financial operations.

Addressing cross-border payment friction

Travel is a naturally cross-border category, and stablecoin adoption as a payment method has grown in markets where international card transactions face higher decline rates or where access to credit infrastructure is limited. Through the process of accepting stablecoins, Wego is offering an alternative to card-based payments for travellers who already hold digital assets and wish to apply them to everyday purchases such as flights and accommodation.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, noted that traditional payment options can be less efficient or accessible in cross-border scenarios, and that the integration is intended to improve flexibility for travellers in those contexts. Alexandre Morin, Director Payments, Risk & Fintech at Wego, added that the partnership is also expected to improve booking completion rates in certain markets by reducing friction at checkout.

Triple-A operates as a regulated payment institution with compliance frameworks aligned to international AML and KYC standards. The company currently serves more than 1.000 enterprise customers globally and reports access to a network of over 700 million digital currency owners.

Market context and strategic positioning

Stablecoin use in consumer payments has expanded beyond speculative or investment-driven activity, with practical transaction use cases gaining traction in sectors such as remittances, ecommerce, and now travel. For platforms operating in MENA, where cross-border payment complexity is a recurring operational challenge, the ability to accept stablecoins while settling in local currency addresses both the demand side and the operational side, by keeping settlement processes familiar and predictable.

In addition, Wego's move reflects a pattern visible across other travel and ecommerce platforms exploring digital asset payments as a complement to, rather than a replacement for, conventional payment rails. The integration does not require travellers to convert funds prior to checkout, as Triple-A manages the conversion process as part of the payment flow.

The partnership positions Wego to serve a segment of its user base that holds stablecoins and has historically had limited options for deploying them in high-value, cross-border transactions. As digital asset ownership continues to grow across the MENA region, the practical utility of stablecoin acceptance at checkout is likely to become a more common feature of regional travel and ecommerce platforms.