Coinbase Wrapped BTC (cbBTC) is now live on Tempo, the payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, made available through Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The integration gives enterprises and institutions building on Tempo access to Bitcoin alongside stablecoin payments within a single environment.

There is currently more than USD 5 billion of cbBTC in circulation. The integration brings Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, into the Tempo ecosystem, enabling its use across a range of decentralised finance applications including earn products, lending markets, Bitcoin-backed credit, and trading.

Security architecture and bridging infrastructure

Chainlink CCIP serves as the exclusive bridging infrastructure for Coinbase's wrapped assets. Tempo selected CCIP on the basis of its institutional-grade security model, which requires a minimum of 16 independent, security-reviewed node operators to validate every transaction across each bridge lane. The protocol also includes native rate limits that function as circuit breakers, providing additional risk management controls.

Chainlink Labs' chief business officer, Johann Eid, said the integration represented a significant development for institutions seeking to use Bitcoin within the Tempo ecosystem. Through Chainlink's secure-by-default infrastructure, Tempo is unlocking Bitcoin liquidity for its ecosystem, providing institutions with the foundation they need to participate in DeFi.

Strategic and market context

The integration reflects a broader trend of institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure converging with decentralised finance. For enterprises building on Tempo, the availability of cbBTC as a collateral asset extends the range of financial products they can offer, from Bitcoin-backed lending to yield-generating strategies on BTC balances, without requiring direct exposure to Bitcoin's native settlement layer.

Tempo's positioning as a payments-first blockchain, combined with its institutional backing from Stripe and Paradigm, distinguishes it from general-purpose smart contract platforms. The addition of cbBTC addresses a gap in the platform's asset coverage, allowing enterprises to incorporate Bitcoin liquidity into payment and DeFi workflows alongside existing stablecoin capabilities.

The choice of CCIP as the bridging layer also carries strategic significance. As institutional adoption of on-chain financial infrastructure grows, the security and auditability of cross-chain asset transfers become critical considerations. CCIP's multi-operator validation model and built-in risk management controls are designed to meet the reliability standards that regulated enterprises require when handling assets at scale.