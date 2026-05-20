UK-based neobank Revolut has announced its first physical cryptocurrency debit card, a Dogecoin-themed card featuring an LED display that activates when users tap to pay. The card will be accepted anywhere Visa and Mastercard are accepted and will initially roll out in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), excluding Hungary, Switzerland, and Portugal.

The company has stated there will be no additional exchange fees, though crypto card payments are subject to the exchange rate at the point of transaction and may incur tax obligations depending on the user's jurisdiction.

Growing crypto card market

The launch comes amid a period of increased activity in crypto card issuance. Exchanges, including Crypto.com, Coinbase, and Binance, have expanded their card availability, while Gemini has highlighted its card operations as a growing revenue driver. Stablecoin firms and wallet providers are also increasingly offering cards as extensions of their core products. According to data from The Block, daily crypto card transactions have surpassed 100,000 on several occasions in recent weeks, reflecting an upward trend in adoption over the past year.

Revolut's broader crypto and banking expansion

The card launch extends Revolut's recent activity in the crypto space. Last year, the company embedded Polygon in its app to enable remittances, POL staking, and in-app crypto card payments.

The announcement also comes as Revolut expands its regulated banking footprint. In March 2026, the company received regulatory approval to launch a fully licensed bank in the UK. It has also filed for a de novo banking licence with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the US, a move that some observers have suggested could provide a pathway to launching a GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoin.

Industry context

The introduction of a physically distinctive crypto card, featuring a branded design and interactive hardware elements such as an LED display, marks a shift in how crypto platforms approach card products. Where earlier crypto cards were largely functional payment tools with rewards paid in digital assets, newer offerings are incorporating design and branding as differentiating factors, reflecting the growing mainstream visibility of specific cryptocurrencies and the competitive pressure among platforms to attract and retain crypto-active customers.

For Revolut, which has built one of Europe's largest retail financial platforms, the crypto card adds a product that bridges its digital asset and payments capabilities, potentially deepening engagement among customers who hold crypto within the Revolut app and increasing the frequency with which those balances are used for everyday spending.