Webull, an online investment platform, has relaunched its crypto trading services for US residents.

In the past, trading crypto required opening and accessing a Webull Pay account through the company’s app. With the latest product update, users can manage their Webull Pay accounts directly within the Webull app, opening an account and trading crypto more easily, all on one platform.

Product upgrade for Webull users

Webull is an online investment platform designed to support its users in pursuing their financial goals with charting tools and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, as well as wealth management services.

Webull Financial is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and a futures commission merchant registered with the CFTC, being a member of the FINRA, NFA, and the SIPC.

The company’s cryptocurrency trading experience aims to provide a simple, 24/7 service, enabling users to trade over 50 digital assets in real-time, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana. Webull’s mission is to deliver a user-centric investing experience, and its product upgrade reintegrated crypto trading into the Webull app, making it easier for customers to access and manage their funds and portfolios.

The update removes friction and delivers a simple, centralised platform for navigating investment opportunities. As crypto becomes more prevalent and present in users' everyday lives, enabling diversified investment strategies to emerge, Webull aims to offer a unified and convenient experience for its users, reflecting investors' needs and demands regarding managing their portfolios.

Crypto trading on Webull is currently only available in the U.S. and Brazil, with additional market rollouts expected to take place over the coming months.