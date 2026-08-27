Thirty-nine US state banking associations have announced plans to launch a bank-operated blockchain network by 2027.

According to CoinDesk, the initiative, named the BankChain Alliance, is intended to build blockchain infrastructure operated within the banking sector to support stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and other payment innovations, according to a statement issued this week by the participating associations.

The associations have described the project as industry-owned, industry-designed, and industry-governed. Kathy Kraninger, chief executive of the Florida Bankers Association and a former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is serving as interim chair. According to the statement, the network is being designed to allow institutions of varying sizes to offer modern payment capabilities while remaining within the banking industry's regulatory framework. Furthermore, the alliance has said it intends the network to be interoperable with other blockchain networks, and it is still seeking to appoint a technology partner to build the infrastructure.

Industry context

The announcement follows a year of policy disputes in Washington between the banking and cryptocurrency sectors, and it reflects a broader trend of banks adopting blockchain-based tools developed within the crypto industry. In July 2026, Swift, the bank-owned messaging network, said 17 banks, including Citi, BNY, and Wells Fargo, would begin testing transactions of tokenised digital assets on its blockchain-based ledger.

At the same time, banking groups have taken positions on stablecoin regulation stemming from the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, passed in 2025. In April 2026, banking associations sought to delay implementation of rules under the act governing stablecoin issuers, and in May 2026 the sector's dispute with the crypto industry over stablecoin yield escalated ahead of a Senate vote.

Implications for the payments ecosystem

The BankChain Alliance represents an attempt by traditional banking institutions to develop blockchain capabilities within their existing regulatory structure, rather than relying solely on infrastructure built by cryptocurrency firms or non-bank technology providers. Through the process of coordinating across state associations, the initiative could extend blockchain-based payment and deposit tokenisation capabilities to smaller and regional banks that might otherwise lack the resources to build such systems independently.

The project's progress will depend on the selection of a technology partner and on how it aligns with existing bank-led blockchain efforts, such as Swift's tokenised asset network, as well as with the regulatory environment shaped by the GENIUS Act and related stablecoin oversight rules.