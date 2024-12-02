Chainlink and Kraken have partnered with the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) to bring US government macroeconomic data onchain for more transparency.

The Chainlink data feeds securely offer critical information regarding US economic data onchain, including Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers.

As part of the partnership, Kraken onboarded the DOC as a client and helped it procure cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, TRX, and more. This will enable the department to pay for the transaction fees required for publishing cryptographic proofs of GDP data. The alliance reflects how government and industry can work together to advance developments across the economy and use blockchain technology to improve the future of finance and transparency.

How the crypto firms operate with the US government

This initiative unlocks more use cases for blockchain markets, including automated trading strategies, the issuance of new types of digital assets, inflation-linked products, and real-time prediction markets for crowdsourced intelligence, amongst others, such as DeFi protocol risk management based on macroeconomic factors.

Six data points are now available for consumption onchain, including Real GDP levels and growth rates, PCE Price Index levels and inflation rates, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers levels and growth rates, together capturing economic size, inflation, and domestic demand strength on-chain.

The information is updated every month or every quarter, depending on circumstances, and will be initially available across ten blockchain ecosystems, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. Additional networks can be incorporated over time based on demand.

By recording hashes of this critical economic information onchain, the Department of Commerce is ensuring that U.S. GDP data is verifiable, tamper-resistant and globally accessible. This sets a new standard for transparency in government reporting, reflecting the US Government’s commitment to integrating blockchain technology into critical government functions. It also marks a milestone for a G7 economy using public blockchains to disseminate official economic statistics.

In 2025, Chainlink had several meetings with the SEC to address unanswered queries about broker-dealer and transfer agency compliance using public blockchain infrastructure. This resulted in the SEC releasing an interpretive guide on the matter. The company also engaged with the US SEC Crypto Task Force regarding the importance of compliance frameworks.