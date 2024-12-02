SoFi Bank relaunches crypto trading

SoFi Bank has relaunched crypto trading, becoming a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured US bank that offers banking, borrowing, investing, and crypto trading.

The bank will support Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and 30 other additional cryptocurrencies, launching its service in phases. The first phase started on November 11, with a waitlist open for priority access through November 30. SoFi also provides a promotional incentive for early adopters, offering users who join the waitlist, open a crypto account, and complete three trades of USD 10 or more by January 31, 2026, a chance to win one Bitcoin.

New solutions from SoFi Bank

SoFi first rolled out crypto trading in 2019, offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin through a partnership with Coinbase. The services were suspended in 2023 due to regulatory uncertainty during the bank’s transition to its charter. The relaunch comes as DeFi surges and regulations are changing in favour of digital assets. According to the company, 60% of SoFi customers who use crypto prefer using a licensed bank over crypto exchanges, and the bank aims to follow this feedback and offer more solutions. Crypto ownership among SoFi members doubled in 2025.

Other traditional financial institutions have already taken steps to integrate crypto into their offerings. JPMorgan, for instance, now accepts crypto as collateral, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, for certain transactions. Additionally, bank crypto options trades executed by BS Bank and Goldman Sachs involved digital asset derivatives.

As SoFi Bank’s crypto services are provided by a national financial institution regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, it is distinguishing itself from banks offering crypto custody or payment services without integrated trading. The institution now enables customers to access crypto on a federally regulated platform that has the same safe infrastructure as a bank, integrating it all in the same app where users can access the rest of their finances. This keeps all funds in one place, making it easier to manage and oversee. Additionally, customers can make trades instantly when they’re transferring through SoFi Checking and Savings. The app also offers guidance for first-time clients, as the bank is committed to offering an intuitive user experience.