Seven Swiss financial institutions and Swiss Stablecoin AG have launched a joint sandbox to test use cases for a Swiss franc stablecoin.

The consortium comprises UBS, PostFinance, Sygnum, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB), Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV), and Swiss Stablecoin AG. The initiative is framed as a response to the growing international relevance of stablecoins and the current absence of a regulated CHF stablecoin with broad domestic application.

Testing a regulated CHF stablecoin

A stablecoin is a digital asset whose value is typically pegged 1:1 to a national currency, in this case the Swiss franc. Unlike volatile crypto assets, stablecoins combine price stability with the efficiency of blockchain-based settlement, enabling fast, transparent, and programmable payments.

According to the official press release, the sandbox will operate as a controlled live environment in which participating banks and institutions can test new digital financial products under realistic conditions, while operating within clearly defined safeguards. These include a limited participant pool and transaction limits, designed to manage risk while generating practical experience ahead of any potential market launch.

The technical infrastructure for issuing the stablecoin is being provided by Swiss Stablecoin AG. The participating institutions are jointly developing an initial set of use cases to be tested throughout 2026. The sandbox is also open to additional banks, companies, and institutions wishing to contribute to the development of a CHF stablecoin.

Strategic context and ecosystem implications

The initiative reflects a broader shift in how established financial institutions are engaging with blockchain-based payment infrastructure. While stablecoins have gained traction globally, Switzerland has so far lacked a regulated, widely applicable franc-denominated equivalent.

The consortium's stated objectives go beyond technical experimentation. The participating institutions aim to build new internal capabilities in handling digital payment methods, support the development of a domestic digital money ecosystem, and identify efficiency gains and client benefits that a live CHF stablecoin could deliver.

Furthermore, the involvement of a diverse set of institutions, spanning a global systemically important bank, cantonal banks, a digital asset-focused bank, and a postal financial services provider, also suggests the initiative is positioned as a foundation for broader industry adoption rather than a proprietary product rollout. Through the process of keeping the sandbox open to new participants, the consortium appears to be deliberately constructing a shared infrastructure model.

Switzerland's financial sector has historically been active in exploring blockchain applications, and this sandbox represents one of the most structured multi-institution efforts to date to lay the groundwork for a regulated stablecoin operating within the Swiss franc system.