Italy-based payment app Satispay has partnered with Upvest, an investment infrastructure provider, to launch fractional stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for users in Italy and Luxembourg. The offering, powered by Upvest's Investment API, allows Satispay's more than 6.5 million end users to invest starting from EUR 1, directly within the existing app.

Extending an existing payments network into investing

Satispay has built a payment network used across Italy, and the partnership with Upvest is intended to extend that user base into investing without requiring an additional sign-up process. Users will be able to buy and sell stocks and ETFs, along with support for savings plans and portfolios, within the app they already use for payments.

Behind the offering, Upvest's Investment API handles order execution and settlement, custody, regulatory reporting, and tax processing. Satispay said this infrastructure allows it to bring the product to market while maintaining a low-friction user experience for end users unfamiliar with investing.

Market context in Italy

According to the companies, Italian households held EUR 1,890 billion in bank deposits in 2026, a figure that has continued to increase year over year while returns on that cash have remained limited. By setting a EUR 1 minimum investment threshold and integrating investing into an app already used by millions of people, Satispay and Upvest said the partnership is intended to give more retail users in Italy access to investment products.

Company commentary

A company official at Satispay said the goal of the partnership is to extend the same ease of use that users already associate with the app to investing, with accessible tools intended for users with no prior investment experience. A company official at Upvest said the partnership combines an established payment network with investment infrastructure, with the aim of bringing stocks and ETFs to a larger user base across Italy and Luxembourg.

Broader implications

The partnership reflects a wider trend among European payment and fintech apps to expand beyond payments into investment services, positioning embedded investing as a way to reach retail users who may not otherwise access brokerage platforms directly. For Upvest, the agreement also represents a further expansion of its infrastructure into the Italian and Luxembourgish markets, building on its existing presence as an investment infrastructure provider across Europe.