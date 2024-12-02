Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has announced the launch of the RLUSD stablecoin on Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) market.

The integration focuses on further linking tokenized real-world assets with DeFi applications, enabling institutional players to borrow and lend against these assets. The partnership forged between Ripple and Aave seeks to allow more efficient liquidity flows while also falling in line with regulatory requirements, further developing Ripple’s DeFi objectives.

The RLUSD stablecoin positions itself as a key element in this new platform, underlining Ripple’s long-term commitment to facilitating tokenized assets in the financial ecosystem. Depositing RLUSD and other supported stablecoins, such as USDC and GHO, is set to enable liquidity providers to earn interest. On the other hand, borrowers will be able to access the funds in a decentralised environment. With this integration, RLUSD can become an essential component for the scaling tokenized asset sector, developing a more optimal path for institutions to engage with DeFi markets.

Connecting DeFi with traditional finance

Rolled out on Ethereum, Aave’s Horizon RWA market is designed to support tokenized real-world assets to be leveraged as collateral. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin comes as a key part of this offering, as it allows the integration of tokenized products into the DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, the platform’s architecture enables direct interactions between decentralised finance applications and traditional financial systems, in turn ensuring that institutions can access liquidity while also maintaining security.

Furthermore, including RLUSD as a core collateral asset emphasises the growing demand for decentralised, transparent, and compliant solutions in the market. Aave platform’s design also enables permissionless stablecoin supply, with anyone being able to contribute, in turn widening the reach of DeFi markets.

Both Aave and Ripple intend to facilitate a deeper connection between traditional finance and blockchain-based protocols, providing liquidity to the expanding DeFi sector. As the two companies move forward with this integration, they can position RLUSD as the main stablecoin for getting tokenized assets into Open Finance.