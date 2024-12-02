Ripple has announced an extension of its partnership with Garanti BBVA, enabling the latter to continue using Ripple’s institutional-grade custody technology.

Following this announcement, Garanti BBVA aims to continue leveraging Ripple’s institutional-grade custody technology in order to secure major crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

In addition, through the process of choosing to continue with Ripple’s custody technology, officials of the banking institution attested to the trust that it has in the San Francisco-based blockchain payment company. Garanti BBVA’s retail customers are set to continue to get access to secure transfers and storage for XRP, BTC, and ETH, alongside other crypto assets, while the companies will focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Extending custody alliance and optimising customer experience

Garanti BBVA announced its partnership with Ripple and IBM back in October 2024, with plans to expand crypto services. Following a successful pilot in 2023, the bank aimed to focus on offering this service to all its customers, relying on the collaboration to meet key standards in security and operational efficiency. At the same time, Ripple and IBM provided a combined solution that allowed Garanti BBVA Kripto to implement institutional-grade security infrastructure. This included end-to-end protection for private keys, as well as applications and data, focusing on leveraging optimised technologies such as data encryption, customer environment isolation, and embedded Hardware Security Modules. The system's governance framework was also designed to eliminate single points of failure and minimise risks from malicious activities.

Following the newly announced partnership, both institutions will focus on optimising the overall customer experience by giving them the possibility to access secure transfers and storage of multiple crypto assets, as well as stay in line with the developments of the ever-evolving landscape. Moreover, the partnership will focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry, as it is rapidly accelerating and trying to get integrated in diverse financial services and markets.