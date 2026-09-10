Rain has expanded its Global Payouts product to more than 80 countries and 50 currencies, allowing partners to send international payments from a single stablecoin balance.

The stablecoin infrastructure company has broadened the international payout capabilities of its platform, enabling partners to send funds to recipients in more than 80 countries across 50 currencies. Payments are funded in stablecoins but settle in the recipient's local currency, meaning the recipient does not hold or interact with digital assets at any point in the transaction.

How the payout mechanism works

Rather than requiring partners to prefund accounts in each local currency, Rain's Global Payouts product allows a single stablecoin balance to cover every supported market. When a payment is initiated, Rain issues a locked quote specifying the exchange rate, the associated cost, and the exact amount that will reach the recipient. Once the quote is accepted, Rain provides a deposit address, which is then funded with stablecoins by the sender, whether that is the partner's end user or the partner itself. In addition, funds are then disbursed as local currency into the recipient's bank account, with status updates delivered through Rain's API throughout the process.

Addressing fragmentation in cross-border payments

International payouts have traditionally required businesses to work with a separate provider in each market, often involving prefunded local accounts or local legal entities. Wire transfers can also involve intermediary banks and processing fees that are not always disclosed upfront, meaning the amount received can differ from the amount that is expected, even when the foreign exchange rate has been fixed. Rain's model consolidates this process by aggregating licensed payout providers across markets, so senders can view the final settlement amount before a payment is made.

Global Payouts extends Rain's existing infrastructure, which includes stablecoin-linked cards accepted at more than 175 million merchant locations and virtual accounts that let partners move funds between fiat currencies and stablecoins through named USD accounts. Global Payouts adds a disbursement layer to this stack, allowing partners to deliver stablecoin-funded payments as local currency to recipients worldwide.

Global Payouts is live as of the announcement, with Rain stating plans to extend coverage to 95 countries and more than 60 currencies by the end of 2026. The expansion is aimed at businesses and platforms that make recurring cross-border payments, including supplier payments, marketplace payouts, and remittances, without needing to hold working capital in multiple local currencies.