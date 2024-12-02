Quantoz Payments has entered into a partnership with Visa to become a direct Visa principal member, enabling the issuance of virtual Visa debit cards for spending e-money and stablecoins.

The partnership allows Quantoz to facilitate virtual Visa debit card issuance and act as a BIN sponsor for third-party fintech companies and platforms, enabling their customers to spend digital money wherever Visa is accepted.

Quantoz will support the issuance of virtual Visa cards usable online, in-store, and via mobile wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Customer account balances held with Quantoz represent spendable balances on the card, enabling fintech companies and platforms to extend the utility of regulated digital money into everyday payment experiences. The solution forms part of Quantoz's embedded payments offering, with technical integration currently underway.

Principal membership enables BIN sponsorship

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of Quantoz Payments, stated that becoming a Visa principal member represents a major milestone, allowing regulated digital money to be usable in day-to-day payments while removing complexity for fintech companies and platforms. By handling regulatory, operational, and technical requirements, Quantoz enables partners to launch branded card products connecting compliant digital money with a widely accepted payment network.

Adding to this, Jos van de Kerkhof, Visa Country Manager for the Netherlands, stated that Visa focuses on enabling innovation across the payments ecosystem and supporting new methods for digital value to be used within trusted payment experiences. Partnerships like this help fintech companies and platforms explore how regulated digital money can integrate with established card infrastructure while maintaining security and compliance standards.

European market deployment and integration

The partnership centres on the European market, allowing fintech and platform partners to embed virtual Visa card issuance directly into products with flexibility around branding, pricing models, and card controls. As integration moves forward, Quantoz intends to collaborate with partners supporting consumer and business payment use cases built on regulated digital money.

Visa principal membership enables payment service providers to issue cards directly under their own BIN or sponsor card issuance for third parties. Principal members assume responsibility for transaction processing, settlement, and compliance with Visa operating regulations.

BIN sponsorship allows non-bank entities to issue payment cards by partnering with licensed institutions holding principal membership. Sponsors manage regulatory compliance, card network relationships, and settlement processes while partners handle customer relationships and product design.

Stablecoin integration with card networks

Card network integration enables stablecoin users to spend digital currency holdings at merchants accepting traditional payment cards without merchant awareness of underlying funding sources. At transaction time, stablecoin balances convert to fiat currency for settlement through card network infrastructure.

Competing approaches to stablecoin spending include cryptocurrency debit cards offered by providers such as Crypto.com, Binance, and Coinbase, which typically partner with card issuers rather than holding direct principal membership.

Visa and Mastercard have explored stablecoin settlement capabilities, with pilots enabling select partners to settle transactions using USDC stablecoins on blockchain networks rather than traditional correspondent banking channels.