BVNK has secured a Crypto-Asset Services Provider licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the EU's MiCA framework.

Following this announcement, the initiative will enable the company to offer MiCA-regulated digital-asset services across the European Economic Area.

The licence is issued under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, the EU's harmonised regulatory framework for digital assets. With the authorisation in place, BVNK can passport its digital-asset services to EEA member states, extending its regulated reach across Europe from its Malta base.

A combined regulatory stack for European operations

Accoriding to the official press release, the CASP licence joins two existing capabilities on BVNK's platform: an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence, also held in Malta, and direct access to the EU's Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) scheme via the Bank of Lithuania's CENTROlink system. Together, these three elements position BVNK to offer enterprise clients a pathway between EUR payments and stablecoin settlement within a single, regulated environment.

MiCA entered into application in December 2024, establishing consistent licensing and operational requirements for crypto-asset service providers across all EU member states. Firms authorised under MiCA in one jurisdiction are permitted to passport their services across the bloc without requiring separate national authorisations, a significant operational benefit for businesses operating at scale.

Furthermore, Malta has positioned itself as an early mover in digital-asset regulation within the EU, having established national frameworks ahead of MiCA's full implementation. The MFSA's role as licensing authority places it among the regulators involved in early CASP authorisations under the harmonised regime.

A company official noted that the licence strengthens BVNK's European offering and reflects the company's compliance and governance infrastructure across the region's financial system. At the same time, with the licence secured, BVNK enters 2026 with a fuller regulatory foundation for serving enterprise clients requiring compliant access to both traditional EUR payment rails and stablecoin settlement in Europe.