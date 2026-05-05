OwlTing launches AI agent wallet for stablecoin payments

OwlTing Group has launched OwlPay Agent Wallet, a self-custody digital wallet built for AI agents to transact in stablecoins under user authorisation.

The wallet allows users to instruct an AI assistant to execute stablecoin payments or cross-border transfers without manual intervention. Instructions such as directing an agent to complete an online purchase or send USDC to a recipient in another country are processed autonomously within the boundaries of user-defined authorisation. The wallet carries a built-in agent skill, meaning the AI assistant learns to operate it upon installation, without requiring technical configuration from the user.

Regulatory infrastructure and custody model

According to the official press release, OwlPay Agent Wallet operates as a self-custody solution, with private keys and credentials generated and stored locally on the user's device. It supports the Ethereum ecosystem, as well as the Stellar and Solana blockchains. The product extends the custody model already used by OwlPay Wallet Pro, the company's existing consumer-facing digital wallet.

The infrastructure underpinning the new wallet draws on OwlTing's existing regulatory framework, which includes Money Transmitter Licences across 40 US states and a Visa Direct integration that enables eligible US debit cardholders to fund USDC transactions. In addition, the company positions this compliance foundation as central to the product's design, with the intention of offering AI agents a payment layer that operates within established regulatory boundaries from the outset.

At launch, agents can generate wallet addresses, send stablecoins, check balances, and review transaction history. Account setup, wallet generation, and identity verification are completed through a single onboarding flow.

Roadmap and ecosystem positioning

OwlTing has indicated plans to extend the wallet's functionality in the coming months, subject to compliance review and technical readiness. The planned additions include support for purchasing and cashing out stablecoins via eligible US debit cards, a cross-chain bridge, an address book for named recipients, and expanded blockchain support.

The launch completes what OwlTing describes as a three-layer infrastructure for agentic commerce. The first layer, OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout, supports x402, representing an open payment standard originally introduced by Coinbase and now maintained by the Linux Foundation, which enables AI agents to initiate web-native payments. The second layer connects mainstream consumers to stablecoin transactions via Visa Direct. The third layer, now live, provides AI agents with a dedicated, self-custody wallet operating under user authorisation.

According to research by McKinsey & Company cited by the company, agentic commerce could represent between USD 3 trillion and USD 5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 2030. Traditional payment infrastructure was not originally designed to accommodate autonomous software agents, a gap OwlTing is seeking to address through its regulated, wallet-based approach. Through the process of routing transactions through the same compliance and settlement infrastructure serving its existing enterprise and consumer customers, the company aims to serve as payment infrastructure for AI-driven commerce.