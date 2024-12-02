OnePay, the Walmart-majority-owned fintech app, has added more than a dozen crypto tokens to its platform in a push to serve customers who are new to crypto.

The platform launched its crypto services in January 2025 with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It subsequently added ten tokens, including Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and PAX Gold (PAXG), before listing SUI, Polygon (POL), and Arbitrum (ARB) shortly after. A company official indicated the expansion will continue, with assets selected on the basis of demand, liquidity, regulatory clarity, and long-term utility.

According to Cointepegraph, OnePay has positioned itself as a US equivalent of a financial superapp, drawing comparisons to China's WeChat. Beyond crypto, the platform already provides a range of retail banking services, including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, personal loans, and wireless plans. Users can also access a digital wallet accepted at Walmart's physical stores and on its ecommerce platform.

The company has described its crypto adoption as generating strong engagement, particularly among users approaching digital assets for the first time. The focus, according to a company official, is on building a trusted, accessible experience rather than listing assets speculatively.

Regulatory environment supports superapp expansion

OnePay's expansion takes place within a shifting US regulatory environment. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair directed commission staff to develop guidance enabling platforms to operate as superapps, facilitating trading, lending, and staking of digital assets under a single regulatory framework. This marks a notable departure from the more restrictive posture that defined the previous administration's approach to crypto regulation.

The superapp model is attracting interest across the industry. Coinbase outlined plans in late September 2025 to develop a crypto superapp offering credit cards, payments, and Bitcoin rewards. Japan-based Startale Group also announced earlier this year that it would allocate funding from a USD 50 million Series A round toward integrating payments, asset management, and on-chain services into a unified platform.

OnePay's trajectory reflects a broader trend: established financial platforms and new entrants alike are consolidating services into single applications, targeting users who may have previously found digital assets difficult to access. The combination of Walmart's retail reach, an expanding crypto portfolio, and an increasingly accommodating regulatory environment positions OnePay as a notable participant in the US retail fintech and digital asset space.