Nuvei has added stablecoin rails to enable optimal and lower-cost fiat transfers for treasury, payroll, and remittances, particularly in regions underserved by traditional banking networks.

By establishing stablecoin infrastructure to support backend value transfer, Nuvei provides businesses with a quick and efficient way to move fiat funds across borders. This reduces reliance on expensive intermediaries that often slow down payments in underserved regions.

This integration builds on Nuvei’s suite of global payout solutions, which already includes direct bank transfers, real-time payment networks, eWallets, and networks. Businesses can now fund virtual bank accounts using local rails, avoiding slower and more expensive SWIFT transfers.

Once funds are deposited, value is transferred across borders using blockchain technology, enabling same-day or next-day settlement. Local financial institutions then connect to domestic payment networks to complete the payout directly into recipients ' bank accounts in fiat currency, even in regions where traditional correspondent banking is inefficient or unavailable.

Nuvei’s expanded payout capabilities support a variety of use cases:

Intra-company transfers, allowing for the optimal movement of treasury funds between global subsidiaries;

Third-party payouts to a single party, applicable for vendor payments or large cross-border invoices;

Third-party payouts to multiple parties, critical for use cases like global payroll, marketplace seller disbursements, or remittance programs, which are essential for platform-based businesses and fintechs in emerging markets.

Furthermore, this approach orchestrates multiple FX providers to ensure competitive foreign exchange rates. Additionally, the new fiat payout option optimally integrates into Nuvei’s existing global platform, which supports 200 markets with local settlement in 150 currencies.

Nuvei extended its settlement platform to North America

In August 2025, Nuvei expanded its proprietary clearing and settlement infrastructure to include the United States and Canada, integrating the region into its global payment operations. The rollout brought North American merchants onto the same platform used by clients in other international markets, enabling more detailed transaction-level intelligence and real-time financial reporting.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.