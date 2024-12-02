Nubank has launched Earn Crypto, a staking-based feature allowing customers to earn rewards on select cryptocurrencies via its app.

The functionality is initially available for Solana (SOL), with a promotional rate of 6% applicable for a limited period. Users can track their performance directly within the Nubank app. The Brazil-based digital bank stated the feature is designed to allow customers to put idle digital assets to work, receiving rewards that increase the quantity of held coins over time.

Access to Earn Crypto is being expanded gradually across the eligible customer base, with the majority of users expected to gain access by May 2026. Nubank has indicated that additional cryptocurrencies will be included in the product over time, though no specific assets or timelines have been disclosed beyond the current Solana offering.

Phased rollout and future scope

The launch positions Nubank among the growing number of neobanks and digital platforms that have moved to incorporate crypto-native features directly into consumer financial applications. Staking, in this context, refers to the process of committing cryptocurrency holdings to support blockchain network operations in exchange for periodic rewards, a model that has gained traction as an accessible alternative to active crypto trading.

Nubank, which operates across Latin America, has been progressively building out its cryptocurrency offering through its Nubank Cripto vertical. The process of integrating staking rewards into its consumer app reflects a broader industry shift towards bundling digital asset services within established financial platforms, reducing the need for users to interact with standalone crypto exchanges or wallet providers.

The feature's availability within the existing Nubank app infrastructure, combined with the phased rollout approach, suggests the company is managing both technical capacity and regulatory considerations as it scales the product across its user base. Moreover, Nubank is set to continue focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.