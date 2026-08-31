Nium launches USDC funding for cross-border payouts

Nium has launched USDC funding, letting businesses fund accounts in stablecoin and pay out in fiat across 190 countries.

The cross-border payments company said the capability allows businesses to deposit USDC into their Nium account, with funds converted to USD and made available for local payout through Nium's existing network. The feature extends Nium's payout infrastructure to businesses holding stablecoin balances, without requiring them to adopt a separate crypto platform or manage digital wallets.

Cross-border payment providers have traditionally required businesses to pre-fund accounts in each market they operate in, or to rely on correspondent banking, which can leave capital sitting in nostro accounts for several days before reaching its destination. Businesses holding stablecoins have faced a related constraint: converting those balances into funds usable in everyday commercial transactions has typically depended on a manual off-ramp process.

With USDC funding, businesses can hold capital centrally, whether in fiat or stablecoin, and move it as required to fund payouts. Nium said this removes the need to maintain multiple pre-funded accounts across different markets, allowing capital to be deployed on a just-in-time basis instead.

Part of a wider digital asset strategy

The launch follows Nium's earlier move into stablecoin-backed card issuance and forms part of the company's broader digital asset strategy. In order to handle the receipt and conversion of USDC, Nium works with external regulated stablecoin and digital-finance infrastructure providers. According to the company, clients do not need to manage a crypto wallet or private keys directly, as the process operates within Nium's existing platform in the same way as funding in any other supported currency.

Kuberan Marimuthu, VP of Digital Assets at Nium, said businesses have generally had to choose between the speed associated with stablecoins and the reach of traditional payment rails, and that the new capability is intended to address both trapped fiat capital and idle stablecoin balances through the same infrastructure.

Target use cases and availability

Nium said the capability is aimed at businesses with high-volume cross-border payout requirements, including payroll and contractor platforms, marketplaces settling payments with international sellers, and fintechs managing multiple payout corridors. At the same time, for these businesses, capital that would otherwise sit in pre-funded accounts could instead be held centrally and moved to fund payouts as needed.