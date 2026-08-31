MoonPay has integrated Kamino, a protocol operating on the Solana blockchain, into PayBox, its payment vault designed for AI assistants.

The addition allows eligible users to supply digital assets or borrow against collateral in Kamino's lending markets using conversational prompts within Claude or ChatGPT.

Kamino operates lending markets in which suppliers contribute assets to shared liquidity pools that borrowers draw from. Borrowers pay interest, which is distributed equally among suppliers, with rates fluctuating according to several conditions, like borrower demand, or market utilisation.

How the integration works

Under the new setup, a user can instruct Claude or ChatGPT to, for example, supply a set amount of USDC on Kamino or borrow USDC against SOL holdings. The AI assistant prepares the corresponding transaction, which is then passed for execution through PayBox.

Transactions processed through the Kamino integration follow the same permission structure that applies across PayBox. Users can select an 'Always Ask' setting, under which each transaction requires passkey approval, or an 'Autonomous' setting, which allows the AI assistant to act within limits defined by the user. Furthermore, according to MoonPay, funds and keys remain under the user's control throughout, and access permissions can be revoked at any moment.

Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay, states the integration extends the scope of financial activity available through AI assistants, adding that PayBox is intended to manage permissions and execution while allowing transactions to originate directly from a chat interface.

Background and availability

MoonPay rolled out PayBox in 2026 as a payment vault built specifically for AI assistants. The product connects to Claude and ChatGPT through a dedicated connector, enabling an AI assistant to prepare payments and onchain transactions without direct access to a user's private key or other raw credentials. PayBox secures wallet keys using threshold cryptography and secure enclaves, a structure under which no single party, including MoonPay or the AI assistant itself, can access a complete private key or execute a signature independently.

The Kamino plugin is live within PayBox as of the announcement. Availability is currently restricted in several jurisdictions, with the product not offered to users based in the US, the UK, the EU, or Australia. MoonPay noted that availability may change depending on product eligibility, jurisdiction, and digital asset.

The integration reflects a broader trend of payment and crypto infrastructure providers positioning AI assistants as an access point for financial transactions, extending previous PayBox functionality beyond payments into decentralised lending activity.