MoonPay has launched its PayBox payment tool within Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, expanding availability beyond Claude and ChatGPT.

According to the US-based financial technology company, Grok users can now utilise PayBox to trade digital assets, book travel and dining reservations, and make payments without leaving the chat interface.

The tool connects Grok to a user's self-custodial wallets, cards, and credentials, enabling transactions across the internet within limits set by the user. Requests can be made in natural language, such as instructions to convert funds into a stablecoin, bridge assets between networks, or complete a booking. Grok then researches, compares, and prepares the transaction, and the user approves it using a passkey before funds move.

The use of AI assistants is going beyond providing information

PayBox first became available with support for Claude and ChatGPT. Its extension to Grok brings the tool to a third conversational AI platform, reflecting a wider move by AI developers to position assistants as systems that can act on a user's behalf, including through payments.

Through x402, an open standard for agent-initiated payments, Grok can pay for services built to accept the protocol, including integrations covering restaurant reservations, travel bookings, and online retail. PayBox supports Solana and EVM-compatible networks, among them Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Tempo, Base, Robinhood Chain, Arbitrum, and Polygon, with additional networks reportedly in development.

Security and permission structure

PayBox stores payment credentials so that an AI agent can use them without accessing the underlying card details. Wallet keys are secured through multi-party computation (MPC) and secure enclave technology, meaning no single party, including MoonPay or the AI agent itself, can access a complete private key or authorise a transaction independently. The underlying key management infrastructure originates from Sodot, a company MoonPay acquired in 2026, which secures more than USD 50 billion in assets and over ten million wallets for cryptocurrency firms.

Card payments run through Visa's agentic commerce protocol, allowing PayBox to process transactions without storing or viewing raw card numbers. Passkey approvals expire after use, which is intended to prevent a single authorisation from being reused for further transactions.

In addition, permissions are set per credential, with consumers choosing between an 'always ask' mode requiring passkey approval for every transaction, and an 'autonomous' mode allowing the AI to act within predefined limits. Any change to these settings requires a new passkey approval, and access can be revoked at any time.

Standards such as x402 and Visa's agentic commerce protocol aim to let AI systems interact with payment networks without requiring users to transfer custody of funds or full account credentials, an approach MoonPay has positioned as an alternative to models in which custody passes to a platform or hosted wallet.