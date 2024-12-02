Mintology, the utility NFT platform developed by Mintable, has launched a walletless digital loyalty card system designed to simplify rewards programs for SMBs.

The platform eliminates the need for crypto knowledge, digital wallets, or technical expertise, providing a plug-and-play solution for loyalty campaigns and sales tracking.

The new approach represents a shift from Web 3-native tools toward business-focused infrastructure. It targets retail teams seeking practical, measurable ways to increase repeat customer behaviour, safeguard customer value, and operate efficiently in a competitive digital economy. By prioritising ease of use and accessibility, the platform allows businesses to implement loyalty campaigns that can reach mainstream audiences.

Following a pilot with Kwaasong Bakehouse, Mintology’s update introduces walletless reward delivery, enabling customers to redeem incentives using email, phone number, or social media handles. This feature removes one of the primary barriers to adoption, allowing businesses to launch campaigns quickly and without requiring technical support. According to the platform, businesses can deploy a live rewards program in under 60 seconds, supporting solopreneurs, small teams, and non-technical staff.

Scalable automation and measurable insights

Automation capabilities have been improved, allowing rewards and incentives to be triggered automatically from existing workflows, such as Shopify purchases or Eventbrite ticket sales. Background processing ensures consistent engagement while reducing operational workload.

The platform also improves previously proven features, including a no-code reward studio that enables businesses to create branded digital rewards without designers or engineers. Gasless minting on Ethereum-compatible standards offers predictable transaction costs, which is critical for retail operations at scale. A unified dashboard consolidates redemption metrics, campaign performance, and ROI, giving businesses actionable insights to optimise their loyalty strategies.

The broader adoption of utility NFTs for loyalty is reflected in Mintology’s usage metrics: the platform has supported 5,707 clients, powered 2,922 projects, enabled 251,522 wallets, and facilitated over 1.8 million NFTs minted. These figures highlight the growing interest in accessible, utility-focused digital engagement tools.

By reframing utility NFTs as practical delivery infrastructure rather than speculative assets, the platform emphasises real-world redemption, repeat customer behaviour, and measurable outcomes.