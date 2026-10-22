For banks weighing digital assets, the token is often the simpler part; the harder questions concern where balances sit, who acts as the counterparty, and whether the ledger reconciles at the end of the day. Matera has launched Matera Workspace to address these issues. The extensible application platform allows banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, crypto, and other digital assets alongside fiat, without replacing their core banking systems.

Ledger, payment QR, and custody in one package

At the centre of Workspace is Digital Twin, Matera’s real-time ledger, which already runs instant payments in production. It holds every asset – US dollars, euros, stablecoins, crypto, and tokenised instruments – as a balance with equal standing. As a result, a bank can show USDC next to US dollars in the same account view, rather than in a separate crypto tab.

Workspace bundles Digital Twin with Matera’s X9.150 Secure Payment QR and ready-made custody integrations, connected to a bank’s existing core through one integration. Because the components ship together, institutions review one vendor relationship instead of combining a ledger, custody provider, payment QR, and trade engine separately. According to Matera, institutions can run a pilot without migrating their core system, and no components need to be removed if a project does not proceed.

Trade engine and bank-built products

Workspace also includes a trade engine through which customers transact directly with the bank rather than through a marketplace, keeping every trade within the institution’s existing regulatory posture. The platform is designed for the bank to extend through a declarative screen builder and AI-authored workflows, so it can build new products on Workspace without starting from scratch.

Carlos Netto, co-founder and CEO of Matera North America, said banks have interest in digital assets but lack a starting point that does not begin with a core replacement and a lengthy business case. He added that, with nothing to migrate or unwind, the question shifts from whether a bank can afford to try digital assets to which product it should launch first. Matera Workspace is now available for banks, credit unions, and fintechs.