BVNK has introduced a service that lets businesses convert stablecoin balances into local currency and send the funds directly to recipients’ domestic bank accounts. The service relies on a native integration with Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s global payout service, which reaches more than 17 billion endpoints. Both components form part of the Mastercard Global Money Platform, which BVNK positions as an end-to-end infrastructure for moving money. Customers can hold stablecoins and fiat and pay out in either form through a single integration.

Addressing fragmented payout set-ups

The launch targets an operational problem in cross-border disbursements. Businesses paying people and companies abroad often combine several regional providers, deal with uneven settlement times, and manage complexity that differs from one corridor to another. Supporting global payments has typically required separate vendors for digital asset custody, fiat bank accounts, and local currency rails.

BVNK aims to replace this arrangement with one operating layer. Through a single integration, customers can manage multi-currency fiat and stablecoin wallets, automate conversions, and run local payouts in several regions.

Recipients’ needs also shape the offering. Some international workers and suppliers may prefer to hold digital dollars, while many others need funds to arrive in their local bank account, in their local currency, in time to cover their expenses.

How the service works

Businesses hold balances in USD, EUR, GBP, stablecoins, or crypto within a unified global money account. Payouts can be initiated through an API or BVNK’s merchant portal. BVNK then converts the stablecoin balance and routes the fiat payment through Mastercard’s network, with funds delivered to the beneficiary’s bank account over domestic rails. BVNK plans to add push-to-card and mobile wallet endpoints, but no timeline was given for these features.

The service supports two deployment models. In direct operations, businesses can use it for treasury and international payments, funding payouts from central balances to overseas vendors, partners, or remote teams. In the embedded model, companies can build multi-currency accounts and payout rails into their own applications, so their customers can hold balances and disburse funds locally.

BVNK illustrates the model with a technology platform paying creators and suppliers in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Using a stablecoin balance, the platform could pay a supplier in Mexico or a creator in the Philippines near-instantly. The recipient chooses between receiving stablecoins directly or getting MXN or PHP in their bank account, while the platform manages the process under one contract and one integration.

Currency coverage and 2027 roadmap

At launch, local currency payouts cover 11 currencies. In Latin America, these are MXN, BRL, ARS, COP, and CLP. In North America, they are USD and CAD. Asia-Pacific coverage includes PHP and KRW, while Europe is served through GBP and EUR. Throughout 2027, BVNK plans to extend coverage to more than 40 currencies across over 200 countries and territories.

The launch reflects a wider effort to connect digital asset balances with conventional banking infrastructure. By pairing its stablecoin engine with Mastercard’s payout network, BVNK lets platforms move value from onchain wallets to a recipient’s bank account without separate providers for each stage of the transaction.