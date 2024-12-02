LMAX Group, a marketplace for FX and digital assets, has partnered with Ripple, a financial technology company providing crypto solutions for businesses.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the integration of traditional and digital capital markets through the use of stablecoin-based collateral.

Under the partnership, LMAX will integrate RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin, as a core collateral asset across its institutional trading infrastructure. This integration enables LMAX’s global customer base to use RLUSD for cross-collateralization and margin optimisation across spot crypto, perpetual futures, and contract-for-difference (CFD) trading.

Ripple will contribute USD 150 million in financing to support LMAX’s long-term cross-asset growth initiatives. This funding is designed to improve the efficiency of on-chain financial operations and simplify settlement and value transfer across multiple asset classes.

Key benefits and market impact

RLUSD will function as both a collateral and settlement currency for spot crypto trading and fiat pairs, improving liquidity across LMAX’s markets. Margin efficiency is expected to increase as clients can deploy RLUSD for funding perpetual futures and CFD positions. In addition, segregated wallet custody provided by LMAX Custody ensures secure storage and transferability of RLUSD across traditional and digital markets. LMAX Kiosk will facilitate institutional on-ramps, allowing clients to trade multiple FX and digital products using stablecoin collateral, offering 24/7 market access not currently possible with fiat currencies.

The collaboration is further strengthened by the integration of LMAX Digital Exchange with Ripple Prime, a multi-asset prime brokerage platform. Ripple Prime’s credit and brokerage capabilities complement LMAX’s regulated exchange infrastructure, providing a secure gateway for institutions to trade digital assets while mitigating counterparty and market fragmentation risks.

Ripple currently holds over 75 regulatory licences globally, supporting compliant storage, exchange, and movement of value for financial institutions. LMAX Group reported USD 8.2 trillion in institutional exchange volumes in 2025, and RLUSD, ranked among the top five USD-backed stablecoins, offers institutions a regulated tool to participate in the evolving cross-asset landscape.