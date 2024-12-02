Ledger considers US IPO as crypto security demand grows

Ledger, a French provider of hardware wallets for cryptocurrency storage, has considered an IPO in the US, according to reports cited by the Financial Times.

The potential listing would place the company among a growing number of digital asset firms seeking access to US public markets. Discussions around the IPO are reportedly ongoing, with investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Barclays engaged to assess a possible listing. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the transaction could value Ledger at more than USD 4 billion and may take place as early as this year, although plans remain subject to change.

If completed, the IPO would mark a substantial increase from the company’s last reported valuation of USD 1.5 billion in 2023, which followed a funding round supported by investors such as True Global Ventures and 10T Holdings.

Timing is influenced by revenue growth and security concerns

Ledger’s reported consideration of a US listing follows a period of revenue growth. Company officials previously indicated that revenues had reached hundreds of millions of dollars by late 2025. This growth has been linked to increased demand for hardware wallets as cryptocurrency-related crime and hacking incidents have intensified, prompting users to seek offline storage solutions.

In earlier remarks, representatives from Ledger suggested that US capital markets have become increasingly central to crypto-related fundraising, particularly compared with Europe, and that this dynamic was influencing its strategic options.

However, the company’s plans have attracted criticism from parts of the crypto community. An independent crypto investigator highlighted Ledger’s past security incidents, including data breaches that exposed customer information and led to targeted thefts. Concerns were also raised about product issues and recent changes to pricing and service features.

Earlier this month, Ledger confirmed that customer data had been exposed through a breach involving third-party processor Global-e. This followed a separate incident in 2020 that also resulted in the disclosure of user information.