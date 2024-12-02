Kraken has put its initial public offering on hold as declining crypto markets weigh on valuations and investor sentiment.

Kraken's parent company, Payward, confirmed in November 2025 that it had confidentially filed a draft S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with a proposed IPO of common stock. That filing came one day after the exchange announced it had raised USD 800 million in new funding, including a USD 200 million investment from Citadel Securities, at a valuation of USD 20 billion. The round was intended to support the company's push to bring traditional financial markets onto blockchain infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the decision to pause reflects a broader deterioration in crypto markets since October 2025, when bitcoin reached a record high. Since then, declining asset prices and weaker trading volumes have dampened valuations and cooled investor appetite for new listings.

The delay stands in contrast to the strong IPO environment seen throughout 2025, when a more permissive regulatory posture at the SEC helped several major digital asset firms access public markets. According to PitchBook data, at least 11 crypto IPOs collectively raised USD 14.6 billion in 2025, representing a substantial rise from just USD 310 million the year prior. Circle Internet, Bullish, and Gemini were among the prominent listings of that period.

The picture in 2026 has proved more challenging. BitGo, a crypto custodian, has been the only digital asset company to list so far this year, and its share price has declined by 44% since its debut, partly reflecting volatile market conditions.

Infrastructure and compliance take centre stage

Not all companies are stepping back. Securitize, a tokenisation firm with close ties to asset manager BlackRock, has indicated it still intends to go public and is awaiting regulatory clearance, which it expects in the second quarter of 2026. The firm has noted that it secured USD 225 million through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) as part of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger when market conditions were more favourable.

Analysts and legal observers note that the profile of companies pursuing public listings is shifting. If 2025 was characterised by firms focused on digital asset treasuries, the current cycle appears to favour companies that can demonstrate compliance maturity, recurring revenue streams, and operational resilience, qualities more closely aligned with traditional public-market expectations.

Kraken's own trajectory reflects this transition. The company has not disclosed further details on its public listing timeline beyond confirming the November 2025 SEC filing.