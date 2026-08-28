JPMorgan has reportedly considered launching its own stablecoin, as more than a dozen major banks explore a shared stablecoin network.

According to the announcement, the development follows the announcement of the BankChain Alliance, an industry-owned blockchain network formed by thousands of smaller US banks and targeting a 2027 launch.

Any stablecoin issued by JPMorgan would operate alongside JPM Coin, the bank's existing tokenised deposit product. Tokenised deposits remain linked to funds held at a specific institution, whereas stablecoins can circulate across wallets, applications, exchanges, and blockchains without that restriction. The distinction indicates that JPMorgan views the two instruments as serving different functions rather than one replacing the other, with the bank apparently identifying separate use cases for each.

A consortium distinct from Open USD

The major-bank consortium referenced in the Wall Street Journal report appears to be a separate initiative from Open USD, the stablecoin network that was announced in June 2026 with more than 140 members, including Visa, Stripe, Mastercard, BlackRock, Coinbase, Google, and banks such as BNY and U.S. Bank. Neither Bank of America nor Wells Fargo was named among Open USD's announced partners, a detail that makes their reported involvement in a separate bank-led stablecoin effort notable. In addition, the existence of two parallel consortiums suggests differing views among large US banks on how to structure shared stablecoin infrastructure, and on which partners such a network should include.

Separately, several smaller US banks have formed the BankChain Alliance, an industry-owned blockchain network intended to provide shared infrastructure supporting stablecoins, tokenised deposits, smart payments, and automated settlement. The alliance was announced on 25 August 2026 by the North Carolina Bankers Association, one day before the report on JPMorgan's stablecoin considerations emerged. The initiative is designed to allow smaller lenders to compete as payments and deposit infrastructure increasingly move onchain, without each institution needing to build blockchain capabilities independently. A 2027 launch has been targeted for the network.

Implications for the banking sector

The parallel emergence of a major-bank stablecoin consortium, the pre-existing Open USD network, and the BankChain Alliance for smaller lenders illustrates a broader shift in how US banks are approaching blockchain-based payment infrastructure. Institutions that had previously resisted stablecoins are now examining how to issue or support them directly, rather than ceding the space to non-bank competitors. The distinction between tokenised deposits and stablecoins, as reflected in JPMorgan's reported approach, points to banks treating these as complementary tools within a wider digital asset strategy rather than substitutes for one another.