Humanity Mainnet has integrated Fireblocks, allowing institutions to securely hold, manage, and interact with H and other assets native to the Humanity ecosystem.

Following this announcement, the support will enable Humanity Mainnet to join over 130 blockchain networks already available on Fireblocks.

In addition, institutional users will now have the possibility to custody Humanity assets, execute transactions, and integrate Humanity Mainnet into their existing digital asset operations while leveraging the same workflows, controls, and governance frameworks applied across their broader crypto portfolios.

Enabling institutions to manage liquidity, risk, and governance using established institutional standards

According to the official press release, Fireblocks’ platform was developed in order to underpin institutional participation across much of the digital asset market, while also serving as a standard gateway for treasury management, custody, and onchain operations. The availability of Humanity Mainnet on Fireblocks represents an important step in the process of expanding institutional participation in the Humanity Protocol ecosystem, while institutions are set to be enabled to gain exposure to Humanity’s trust and identity infrastructure through H, positioning it alongside other core digital assets already managed within institutional treasuries.

The integration with Fireblocks aims to enable every institution using Fireblocks to now hold and interact with assets on Humanity Mainnet, starting with H. This represents an important development for institutional access, because it puts Humanity alongside other networks that institutions already use and trust. Moreover, this strategy aims to make H immediately operable within existing institutional treasury, custody, and onchain workflows, without the need for a new infrastructure or other processes.

H was designed in order to function as an economic coordination layer for trust on the internet, aligning incentives across privacy-preserving identity verification, reputation systems, as well as trust-based applications. Moreover, as verifiable human identity and reputation become increasingly foundational across Web3 and Web2-adjacent systems, demand for Humanity’s infrastructure is expected to also grow alongside these trust-driven digital interactions.

At the same time, for institutional treasuries, H represents exposure to a secure and distinct infrastructure vertical focused on identity, reputation, and trust. With this in mind, the ability to custody and operate H through Fireblocks aims to remove operational friction, while also giving institutions the possibility to manage liquidity, risk, and governance by leveraging established institutional standards.