Google Play has upgraded its policy, effective as of 29 October 2025, to require crypto wallet apps to meet certain licensing conditions in specific countries.

Google Play will demand crypto wallet providers in over 15 jurisdictions, including the US and the European Union, to be licensed and fall in line with industry standards under a new policy. However, the upgrade does not impact non-custodial wallets. As detailed in Google Play’s policy notice, the modifications will come into effect on 29 October 2025.

Google Play’s upgraded policy: what has changed?

As detailed in its notice, developers across the US will be required to register with local regulators as either a money services business or a money transmitter. On the other hand, those located across the EU will have to register as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP). Additionally, in the US, companies registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as money services businesses must adhere to specific obligations, including the implementation of a written Anti-Money Laundering (AML) programme.

For companies operating in the UK, the developer must be registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, while for those in the UAE, the developer is required to be licensed by the Financial Services Regulation Authority (FSRA), the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), or the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Furthermore, following the crypto community’s concerns, Google addressed these matters on a social media post on X , stating that non-custodial wallets are not in scope of Google Play’s Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Software Wallets Policy. The company mentioned that it is updating the Help Centre to make everything clearer.

Google Play’s record with crypto apps

Previously, Google Play took several measures against crypto apps, with it banning crypto mining apps in 2018 and removing the Bitcoin Blast video game in 2020. Additionally, it removed crypto news apps, including Cointelegraph and Coindesk , without providing any explanation regarding its decision. The next year, Google Play banned eight crypto apps on the basis of being deceptive, as these apps reportedly tricked users into paying for an illegitimate cloud service.

Fast forward to 2023, Google announced that it would allow non-fungible token games, demanding that developers disclose the capability and ban any gambling elements.