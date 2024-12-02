Gobi Partners, an Asia-focused venture capital firm, has announced an investment in Transak, a global payments infrastructure provider enabling compliant conversion between fiat currencies and digital assets, including stablecoins.

According to the official press release, the investment will support Transak's expansion across ASEAN and broader Asia Pacific markets, building on the company's establishment of an APAC headquarters in Hong Kong.

Founded in 2019, Transak operates a regulated payments layer that allows fintechs and financial institutions to offer bidirectional fiat-to-digital asset conversion through a single API. The platform manages KYC, anti-money laundering controls, risk monitoring, licensing, and local payment integrations across more than 64 countries. Transak holds over 21 regulatory approvals across the US, the UK, the EU, Australia, Canada, and India, with planned expansion into the Middle East, Latin America, and broader Asia Pacific.

Scale and product coverage

Company data suggests that more than 600 applications globally integrate Transak, providing access to over 130 digital assets across 45 blockchains. The platform supports more than ten million users through bank transfers, card payments, local payment methods, and stablecoins. FT Partners served as the exclusive strategic and financial adviser to Transak on the transaction.

The investment reflects Gobi's view that regulated digital asset payment rails will play an increasing role in cross-border settlement, remittances, and financial services as stablecoin adoption accelerates. The firm frames compliance infrastructure, licensing, and risk management as operating requirements for platforms seeking to scale in this space rather than differentiating features.

Talking about the move, Jamaludin Bujang, Managing Partner of Gobi Partners, said Transak has built a platform that addresses regulatory complexity at scale, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional financial systems and digital asset networks. Adding to this, Sami Start, Co-founder and CEO of Transak, noted that the Gobi investment supports bringing the company's infrastructure to Asia, where the stablecoin opportunity is significant.