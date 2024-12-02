Flutterwave, a payments technology company, has announced the launch of secure stablecoin balances for its merchants and users across all its offerings.

Following this announcement, this initiative will be achieved through Flutterwave's collaboration with Nuvion and Turnkey in order to provide a secure, flexible, and verifiable stablecoin balance infrastructure.

In addition, the strategy represents an important step in Flutterwave’s vision to make stablecoins a key pillar of Africa’s financial ecosystem, as well as forming a core backbone for the next wave of financial transformation and global connectivity.

Providing embedded wallets for merchants and powering the next generation of verifiable infrastructure

According to the official press release, the integration will give Flutterwave the possibility to provide a comprehensive embedded wallet experience that facilitates secure and efficient transactions using stablecoin payments. At the same time, this is supported by Turnkey, a blockchain infrastructure provider, along with Nuvion's AI-powered global banking and payment platform, which was developed on both fiat and stablecoin infrastructure.

The initial phase is expected to enable a select group of merchants to transact in USDC and USDT, as well as USD and NGN. Furthermore, this initiative prepares the stage for a broader expansion later this year, where the companies aim to provide access that will scale to all approved Flutterwave merchants. Through the process of enabling stablecoin balances powered by Turnkey, the strategy aims to ensure that multinationals, African enterprises, and individuals using Flutterwave will have access to low-cost, faster, and always-on cross-border transactions with stablecoins.

Moreover, with this partnership, Flutterwave reinforces its commitment to building a secure and optimised infrastructure for digital payments, as well as enabling businesses and consumers to transact stablecoins in a safe and efficient manner, streamlining cross-border payments, and unlocking new financial opportunities across the continent.