Flexa has introduced a new feature called Mini App Payments, designed to enable in-person digital asset transactions through integrated wallet environments.

The new functionality is currently live for several retail chains, including Chipotle, Regal, and Sheetz, with more expected to follow. Consumers can use these mini apps to access self-contained payment flows that rely on scannable QR codes.

Transactions are conducted using the wallets built into each platform, without the need for traditional payment hardware or cards.

Integration with social and discovery-based platforms

Flexa’s Mini App Payments were developed to support payment flows within discovery-driven digital environments. The system allows users to initiate purchases while browsing content or interacting with merchants on supported platforms, eliminating the need to leave the app to complete a transaction.

At launch, the payment infrastructure is compatible with the Base, Ethereum, and Worldchain networks. Tokens currently supported include ETH, USDC, WLD, and several Base-native assets such as Coinbase-wrapped BTC and DOGE, TOSHI, $ZORA, PROMPT, and MORPHO. Integration with Base and Farcaster is already available, with World App compatibility expected in the near term.

Flexa officials said the update aligns with the company’s current approach of embedding commerce into existing social and digital environments. They noted that by simplifying how users interact with merchant payment systems inside these platforms, the technology aims to reduce friction in everyday crypto transactions.

According to representatives from Flexa, the system is built on instant settlement rails, allowing participating merchants to accept digital assets without taking on price volatility or fraud risk. The feature is available to all merchants currently integrated with the Flexa network. The company plans to extend Mini App Payments to other networks and applications, with additional updates to be announced as development progresses.