Netherlands-based crypto platform Finst has raised EUR 8 million in a Series A funding round led by Endeit Capital, with participation from existing investors.

The move increases the company’s valuation to EUR 15 million. Finst was launched in 2023 to become a European crypto investing platform. Offering ultra-low fees, robust safeguards, and complete transparency, the company processes billions of euros in trading volume annually.

New practices in the European crypto space

Finst was created to offer an alternative to high trading fees and non-transparent practices, as it believes the crypto industry is currently led by profit-driven incumbents that prioritise complexity over customer experience. The company aims to deliver institutional-grade security, a broad EUR-denominated crypto coverage, and low trading fees of 0.15% without hidden costs.

The recently acquired funds will be utilised to support Finst’s launch across Europe and accelerate product development, including broader staking coverage with improved interest rates, expanded asset selection, new platform features, and additional product lines for retail and professional applications.

The platform’s goal is to focus on clarity and transparency for the sake of its customers, making crypto safer and fairer while expanding its institutional offering by developing modern solutions. Fintechs, FIs, asset managers, and corporations seeking regulated digital-asset exposure through a sovereign crypto broker and custodian can choose Finst for their needs.

Endeit Capital representatives mention that Finst’s MiCAR-first approach and focus on transparency align with Endeit’s vision to support Europe in becoming a hub in the next phase of regulated digital finance growth. The company expressed positive feelings regarding the initiative, saying that the funds have the potential to scale the trading platform across Europe. Finst shares the sentiment, mentioning that it welcomes Endeit as a strategic investor who supports its vision and goals. Leveraging Endeit’s extensive network and experience, the crypto platform aims to democratise access to digital asset solutions and help European investors save millions in unnecessary fees yearly.