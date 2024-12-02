Finera, a payment orchestration platform, has introduced Finera Crypto Processing Solution, enabling businesses of all sizes to accept cryptocurrency payments optimally in 180 countries.

The solution provides merchants with an optimal framework to accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies, while retaining full ownership and control of their digital assets. Unlike custodial providers, Finera aims to ensure businesses have complete control over their wallets and private keys.

The Finera Crypto Processing Solution is designed for global scalability, supporting major blockchains and multi-token flexibility. Its secure Server-to-Server (S2S) API integration enables merchants to go live quickly, providing wallet addresses for each payment request and real-time transaction updates via webhooks. This creates an optimal, borderless payment experience for both merchants and their customers.

By providing businesses with wallet sovereignty and instant global access, Finera is addressing one of the main challenges in the crypto payment landscape: balancing convenience with control. Merchants can now integrate cryptocurrency payments without compromising on security or giving up control of their assets. By using Finera's platform, they can select optimal processing options that meet their individual needs, along with Finera’s full suite of offerings.

This announcement follows Finera's debut in Cyprus as a new payment orchestration platform, which occurred in April 2025. The company aims to serve a diverse client base, providing tools for managing transactions, reducing payment risk, and optimising operational efficiency.

Crypto landscape in Cyprus

Finera’s launch comes at a time when Cyprus’s crypto landscape is facing transformations. Cyprus has adopted cryptocurrencies, with more local businesses increasingly accepting digital currencies as a payment method. In 2025, the project revenue in the cryptocurrency market is expected to reach USD 2.3 million, and it is anticipated that there will be an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2026) of 10.74%, resulting in a projected total amount of USD 2.5 million by 2026.