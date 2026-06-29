Claudia Pincovski
29 Jun 2026 / 4 Min Read
Euroclear and SG-FORGE to explore USD stablecoin settlement
Stablecore, Circuit, and Curql launch digital asset programme
Binance withdraws MiCA licence application in Greece and seeks authorisation elsewhere in EU
Coinbase secures MiCA licence in Luxembourg to expand across all 27 EU countries
Tokenisation of Money - From Fiat Currencies to Stablecoins
Explainer: mapping the DeFi landscape – key players in lending and borrowing
Explainer: fiat-to-crypto journey – exploring on/off ramps and liquidity providers
Explainer: navigating crypto exchanges & trading platforms
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright