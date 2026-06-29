Stablecore, Circuit, and Curql launch digital asset programme

Stablecore, Circuit, and Curql have launched a stablecoin and digital asset programme for US credit unions, including RBFCU and Stanford FCU.

Stablecore, a platform built to help financial institutions offer stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and digital asset products, has announced a joint programme with Circuit, formerly Members Development Company, a research and development Credit Union Service Organisation (CUSO), and Curql, a fintech investment collective comprising more than 160 credit unions. Curql, which is an early investor in Stablecore, is supporting the initiative alongside three credit union participants: RBFCU, Stanford Federal Credit Union, and La Capitol FCU. The institutions collectively represent USD 25 billion in aggregate assets.

Expanding digital asset access within the credit union sector

The programme aims to enable participating credit unions to offer digital asset products directly within their existing digital channels. These include stablecoins, tokenised deposits, Bitcoin, on and off-ramps, and staking capabilities. The initiative is framed in part as a response to competitive pressure from fintechs, neobanks, and crypto companies, which have drawn members seeking digital asset services that credit unions do not currently provide.

According to the official press release, a formal education component is included for both institution staff and members, intended to build operational readiness alongside technical deployment. On the compliance side, Stablecore has appointed Ben Hailey, a former regulator at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), as Head of Risk and Compliance. The appointment is aimed at ensuring that governance, risk, and compliance frameworks are in place to support secure and scalable digital asset integration across partner institutions.

Alex Treece, CEO and co-founder of Stablecore, stated that enabling credit unions to offer digital asset products is intended to help them remain relevant, retain deposits, and continue serving as the primary financial institution for their members. Ethan Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer at Circuit, described the programme as a collaborative environment in which credit unions can explore stablecoin and digital asset technology collectively, while maintaining a focus on trust, security, and member-centred principles.

In addition, Mark Sekula, President and CEO of RBFCU, indicated that the partnership reflects the institution's commitment to providing members with access to current financial services, including capabilities in the stablecoin and digital asset space, while preserving its founding charter obligations. Paul Jockisch, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Stanford Federal Credit Union, stated that expanding access to new financial tools must be matched by rigorous attention to security.

The programme reflects a broader shift among US credit unions towards fintech collaboration as a strategy for retaining deposits and modernising member offerings. Its early access structure, combined with the education component and governance measures in place, indicates that the initiative is designed to support a phased approach to digital asset integration.