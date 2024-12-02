eToro expands US crypto offering to 50+ assets

Trading platform eToro has expanded the number of crypto assets available to its users in the United States, bringing the total to over 50.

The company recently added 34 new tokens, including Solana, Cosmos, Hedera, Filecoin, and Morpho. This move follows eToro’s continued strategy of expanding its multi-asset investment options for US retail traders.

The platform’s cryptocurrency offering complements its existing services, which include trading in equities, options, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, access to crypto asset trading remains restricted in several jurisdictions. Users located in Hawaii, New York, Nevada, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands are currently not permitted to trade digital assets on the platform.

eToro signals ongoing commitment to retail access

Representatives from eToro stated that the expanded cryptoasset selection is intended to provide retail investors in the US with greater flexibility when managing diversified portfolios. They noted that eToro continues to prioritise access and choice in the digital assets space as part of its global focus on long-term wealth-building tools.

Founded in 2007, eToro operates a multi-asset trading platform that supports a combination of traditional and digital investment products. The firm claims a registered user base of 40 million individuals across 75 countries.

Other eToro developments

In May 2025, eToro launched a recurring investment feature to optimise its offering. Following this move, eToro users gained the ability to automate the repeated purchase of an asset at regular intervals, aiding them in consistently contributing towards their investment goals. In essence, by setting up a recurring investment plan, users could save time on placing manual orders.

The feature was designed to assist investors in reducing the impact of volatility by maintaining a consistent investment strategy, regardless of market fluctuations. It is available for stocks, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and crypto assets.