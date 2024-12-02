



eToro users can now automate the repeated purchase of an asset at regular intervals, aiding them in consistently contributing towards their investment goals. By setting up a recurring investment plan, users can save time on placing manual orders.











The feature is designed to assist investors in reducing the impact of volatility by maintaining a consistent investment strategy, regardless of market fluctuations. It is available for stocks, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and crypto assets.

eToro’s recurring investments feature is available to eligible users in the UK, Europe, and the UAE. The initial investment starts at USD 25, with a maximum of USD 5.000 per transaction and a total of USD 25.000 per month.

eToro’s Retail Investor Beat survey collected insights from 10.000 retail investors across 12 countries, highlighting the main reasons people opt for recurring investments. These include consistently investing within their budget (45%), simplifying the process and saving time (41%), removing concerns of market timing (29%), and enabling dollar-cost averaging to lower the average cost per asset (25%).

The launch of recurring investments is one of several recent features from eToro. The platform has also introduced tools designed to help users diversify their investments and make more informed decisions. The recurring investments features will also be available for stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.





More updates from eToro

Earlier in May 2025, eToro secured USD 620 million in an initial public offering (IPO) and announced its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

eToro began trading on the Nasdaq following the completion of a USD 620 million IPO, with the company pricing each share at USD 52. The fintech sold approximately 12 million shares, with 6 million directly from the firm and an equal number from current owners who made up the offering, exceeding its initial target of 10 million, and traded under the ticker code ETOR. At the time of writing, eToro’s valuation reached USD 4.2 billion.