Elliptic details Central Bank of Iran’s USD 507 mln USDT use

Elliptic research indicates that the Central Bank of Iran accumulated at least USD 507 million worth of Tether’s USDT stablecoin over roughly a year.

According to the same source, the holdings later fully moved out of wallets attributed to the institution. The findings are based on leaked documents and blockchain analysis conducted by the UK-based firm.

According to Elliptic, the Central Bank of Iran obtained the USDT through two sizeable transactions carried out in April and May last year, settling payments in AED. The documents point to the involvement of an intermediary called Modex, which Elliptic assesses may have acted as a cryptocurrency broker prepared to transact with Iranian state entities. Representatives from Elliptic also indicated that additional over-the-counter brokers may have played a role, although these could not be independently identified.

Use of USDT and post-hack activity

Elliptic’s mapping of the wallet network suggests the accumulation followed a structured pattern. Most of the USDT was initially transferred to Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, indicating a domestic use case. However, this approach shifted after a cyberattack in June 2025, when pro-Israel hackers reportedly drained more than USD 90 million in digital assets from Nobitex.

Following the breach, wallets linked to the Central Bank of Iran redirected USDT through a cross-chain bridge, converting tokens from the TRON network to Ethereum. The funds were then routed through decentralised exchanges, swapped into other digital assets, and moved across multiple blockchains and centralised platforms. By the end of 2025, Elliptic observed that the full USD 507 million had exited wallets it could directly associate with the central bank.

Elliptic’s analysis suggests the primary motivation behind the USDT purchases was to support the IRR by supplying USD-linked liquidity to local markets.

The report also notes that Tether disabled wallets linked to the Central Bank of Iran in June last year, freezing around USD 37 million. Representatives from Tether stated that the company cooperates with law enforcement agencies worldwide and routinely freezes assets connected to unlawful activity.