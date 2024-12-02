Dubai Duty Free signs MoU with Crypto.com to explore cryptocurrency payments



Dubai Duty Free has signed an MoU with Crypto.com in order to explore cryptocurrency payments and develop collaborative initiatives.

Following this announcement, the Memorandum of Understanding aims to further develop the manner in which the companies explore crypto payments both in-store and online, offering travelers more diverse transaction options.

In addition, the MoU will expand collaborations through the use of strategic partnerships, joint marketing campaigns, as well as customer engagement programs that leverage the strengths of both organisations. Crypto.com and Dubai Duty Free will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

More information on Dubai Duty Free x Crypto.com MoU

According to the official press release, the MoU focuses on the shared commitment to development and to the process of providing optimised convenience and choice for customers. Dubai Duty Free is set to continue to improve the retail experience of its customers, as incorporating digital currency payments aims to add significant value for its client base and support its strategy for sustained growth.

Dubai Duty Free’s plan to accept cryptocurrency marks an important step towards optimising the way individuals can experience travel retail. By offering convenience, security, and efficiency, the airport shopping experience aims to become more dynamic and faster for its customers. At the same time, the process of introducing crypto payments will optimise the manner in which Dubai Duty Free caters to a wider spectrum of user preferences, while also remaining aligned with the UAE’s initiative of fostering development and driving digital transformation across both retail and financial sectors.

For the future, both institutions are set to begin studies and planning in order to bring crypto payment solutions and roll out collaborative initiatives under the Memorandum of Understanding.



