Germany-based financial institution Deutsche Bank has reportedly started preparations for the launch of a digital asset custody platform in 2026.

As reported by Bloomberg , which cited people familiar with the matter, Deutsche Bank is working with crypto exchange Bitpanda’s technology unit to support the rollout of the new offering. According to the same sources, other companies enrolled in the initiative include Swiss digital asset infrastructure firm Taurus SA, which the bank previously supported in a USD 65 million funding round in February 2023 . The two organisations also collaborated in September 2023 to assist Deutsche Bank in introducing digital assets and DLT-based offerings across various booking centres. Now, by working with Taurus SA, the bank is set to be able to expand its digital asset custody capabilities via regulated and scalable platforms developed for institutional use.

Furthermore, Deutsche Bank also has a longstanding relationship with Bitpanda, with the bank partnering with the company on crypto payments infrastructure in June 2024. At that time, the partnership enabled Bitpanda users across Germany to conduct real-time payments on the platform. With this initiative, the two organisations sought to improve transaction efficiency and security while scaling liquidity for Bitpanda’s client base in the region.

People familiar with the matter mentioned that Deutsche Bank’s corporate division is set to support the financial institution’s crypto custody services offering institutional-grade secure storage for cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

At the time of writing, neither Deutsche Bank nor Bitpanda commented on the reported ongoing plans.

Latest news from Deutsche Bank

The end of June 2025 saw Deutsche Bank teaming up with Silverflow to roll out a European payment platform, with the solution providing two integrated services from the latter’s API-first, cloud platform, including flexible card acquiring and individual BIN setups. The bank positioned itself as the acquirer, facilitating PSP and cash management services optionally and supporting merchants in controlling transaction costs, settlement timing, and risk parameters. Until that time, the partnership allowed the bank to reduce integration time compared to legacy deployments, therefore onboarding clients more efficiently.