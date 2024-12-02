Deutsche Bank partners with Taurus







This collaboration has emerged following an extensive selection process, during which Taurus successfully showcased the quality and extensive range of its products and technology. The Taurus team is excited to establish this worldwide partnership with Deutsche Bank and is eager to assist the bank in introducing digital assets and DLT-based offerings across various booking centres.

Founded in 2018, Taurus provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody, and trade digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs, and digital currencies. As such, this partnership is a natural extension of recent Deutsche Bank’s digital asset focused initiatives.

Officials from Deutsche Bank explained that as the digital asset space is expected to encompass trillions of dollars of assets, it’s bound to be seen as one of the priorities for investors and corporations alike. As such, custodians must start adapting to support their clients. This is why they are excited to partner with Taurus, a digital asset infrastructure provider with a proven track record and extensive expertise in the crypto and tokenization space.

Earlier in 2023, Deutsche Bank also participated in Taurus’ USD 65 million Series B funding round alongside Credit Suisse, Pictet Group, and Arab Bank Switzerland.

The funds are directed towards three main purposes: expanding the engineering team to develop their platform, establishing new branches in Europe and the UAE (with future plans for America and Southeast Asia), and ensuring strict security, risk management, and compliance across all product lines and processes.





About Taurus’ Platform and Products

Depending on their business model, strategy, and risk tolerance, Taurus’ clients are able to seamlessly manage NFTs, cryptocurrencies including staking, to digitise and tokenize any type of asset on any standard end-to-end, and to process digital currencies of their choice.

Taurus’ product portfolio is composed of Taurus-ProtectTM, a secure storage solution in Europe which is currently used by more than 25 financial institutions and corporations. Taurus-CapitalTM allows to issue and manage NFTs and tokenized assets on public and private blockchains as well as interact with any smart contract.

The regulated marketplace for digital assets TDXTM, is connected to Taurus-ProtectTM and Taurus-CapitalTM. All products leverage Taurus’ blockchain node infrastructure Taurus-ExplorerTM which provides a unified API and reliable broadcasting algorithms to interface securely with over seventeen blockchain networks.