How corporates are moving money smarter with stablecoins

Over the past decade, business payments have quietly become one of the most stubborn bottlenecks in global commerce. From delayed settlements and high FX costs to opaque cross-border transactions and inefficient reconciliation workflows, many companies continue to operate on infrastructure built for a pre-digital world. While consumer-facing fintech has surged ahead, business money movement still lags behind, slowed by legacy rails, cut-off times, intermediaries, and manual processes.

In this context, stablecoins, blockchain-based tokens pegged to traditional currencies, are emerging as a credible alternative to traditional payment rails. While corporates initially approached stablecoins with caution, growing regulatory clarity and institutional adoption are now prompting many to actively explore how blockchain payment rails can serve their international operations. While stablecoins have been perceived as experimental and technical payment networks, more and more payment service providers, financial institutions and companies rely on them to move billions each day. The question is no longer if businesses will adopt stablecoin payment infrastructure, but how soon they can overcome the operational and cultural frictions that stand in the way. Stablecoins are to payments what the internet was to the postal system: faster, borderless, point to point, and always on.

Momentum is building. In recent months, payment giants have doubled down on the future of stablecoin infrastructure: Stripe acquired Bridge and MoonPay acquired Iron, two stablecoin payment providers. At the same time, global regulators are actively shaping frameworks to support digital assets. The EU’s MiCA regulation and the US stablecoins bill are two examples pointing toward greater regulatory maturity. Meanwhile, on-chain stablecoin transaction volumes continue to grow year after year, reflecting a rising appetite for these modern payment rails. In 2024 alone, volumes reached USD 24 trillion, with USD 7.6 trillion attributed to payments—five times PayPal’s annual payment volume.

Rather than chasing hype, companies are beginning to see stablecoin infrastructure as a practical solution — one that complements existing banking rails while unlocking new levels of flexibility and reach.

The business case for stablecoins: beyond digital dollars

Stablecoins, when properly embedded into payment systems, essentially become blockchain-compatible digital dollars or euros that can travel at the speed of the internet. They’re about operational efficiency, transparency, and control. For businesses, they unlock six major advantages:

1. Instant settlement, anytime

Unlike traditional payment networks that pause on weekends and depend on cut-off times, blockchain networks operate 24/7. A stablecoin payment sent on a Saturday settles instantly, offering true availability across time zones. This is a game-changer for companies with international operations, contractors, or customers.

2. Reduced intermediaries and costs

Traditional cross-border payments pass through multiple correspondent banks, incurring fees at each step. Stablecoins cut out many of these layers. Settlement happens on-chain, reducing friction and cost. For businesses operating with tight margins or across volatile FX corridors, this represents a bottom-line advantage.

3. Designed for large-value B2B transactions

Unlike consumer payment methods, stablecoins are ideal for large value settlements and payouts, making them well suited for enterprise and institutional use.

4. Full transparency and auditability

With blockchain infrastructure, each transaction is traceable in real time. This radically simplifies reconciliation, reporting, and compliance workflows, giving finance teams more control over their cash flows. Rather than waiting days for confirmation from intermediaries, companies can see when and where money moved.

5. Reduced counterparty risk and capital efficiency

Because transactions settle instantly and directly, there’s no capital tied up in transit. Funds don’t sit idle in the system, improving liquidity.

6. Programmable payments and automation

With programmable logic, businesses can automate recurring actions and create conditional workflows, laying the foundation for smarter cash management.

The final friction: institutional alignment

So why hasn’t corporate adoption exploded yet? Technically, all the lights are green: stablecoin infrastructure is mature, regulated frameworks are emerging, and operational benefits are clear. The remaining hesitation often lies elsewhere: many large companies still operate within the comfort zone of their historical banking relationships. For some, moving to blockchain rails raises concerns about how this shift might be perceived by their traditional banking partners, especially in regions where digital currencies are still misunderstood or viewed with caution.

But this is changing fast. Payment Service Providers (PSPs), who experience the highest pain points in the global money movement, are already leading the way—deploying stablecoin-based payment solutions at scale, with measurable returns in speed, cost, and efficiency.

These early success stories are now sparking growing interest from large corporates, who increasingly see stablecoins not as a threat to their financial stack, but as a strategic addition to it, with several high-value use cases already emerging:

Global supplier payouts

Companies with vendors in Latin America, Africa, or Southeast Asia are using stablecoins to avoid delays and costs in traditional SWIFT wires. Payments settle in seconds, often at a significantly lower cost than bank transfers.

Stablecoin payment collection

Companies can accept stablecoin payments from anywhere in the world. As synthetic dollars or euros, stablecoins act as a universal digital currency. Companies can choose to be automatically settled in Euro for example; meaning they do not have to interact directly with crypto.

Cash pooling and internal transfers

Large organisations are exploring stablecoins as a way to reallocate capital between subsidiaries instantly, particularly useful for weekend settlements when banks are closed.

The adoption curve: bringing CFOs and Payment Managers on board

For stablecoins to truly integrate into corporate finance, they must be treated not as a new technology to master, but simply as a new currency to use. Much like we send emails without understanding internet protocols, finance teams should be able to use stablecoin rails without needing to navigate the underlying technical infrastructure.

This is the next phase of adoption: abstracting complexity so that CFOs, treasurers, and payment managers can focus on their jobs, not the mechanics of blockchain. Stablecoins should feel as seamless as any other payment method, embedded directly into existing treasury workflows, accounting systems, or APIs.

The rise of AI-driven payment agents only accelerates this shift. These agents can anticipate common actions, recommend smarter routing or conversion strategies, and surface insights through natural language—without requiring a background in crypto or data science.

And this is just the beginning. Stablecoins are a gateway to 24/7 onchain financial services, enabling treasurers to move and allocate capital without the constraints of cut-off times or banking hours. Idle funds received late on a Friday can be instantly deployed into yield-generating strategies over the weekend and returned to fiat by Monday—fully automated, fully auditable, and entirely programmable.

In this model, the combination of stablecoins, intelligent agents, and embedded compliance doesn’t replace traditional finance roles—it extends them, offering new tools to unlock agility, control, and speed without compromising on governance.

Regulation is a catalyst, not a roadblock

Finally, it’s worth noting that the regulatory environment is quickly maturing, with the EU's MiCA framework alongside new stablecoin guidance in the US.

In fact, regulation is likely to accelerate adoption by reducing ambiguity and ensuring that only trustworthy players can operate. Building a stablecoin payment infrastructure requires solving complex challenges, both technical and regulatory. From building a secure, reliable payment engine to navigating licensing and compliance frameworks across jurisdictions, the real difficulty lies in delivering a solution that meets both enterprise expectations and the highest regulatory standards. Stablecoin payment providers offering the same level of security and compliance as an established institution are more eager to convince corporates to make the jump.

From exploration to execution

The move to stablecoin-based payments isn’t a speculative bet: it’s a pragmatic response to the frictions of today’s payment systems. For corporates seeking to modernise how they move money, especially across borders, the future is already here. The next generation of money movement will happen on-chain.

